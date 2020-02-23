Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 113,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,991. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

