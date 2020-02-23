Brokerages Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $9.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 million and the highest is $9.21 million. CryoPort reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $33.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.86 million to $33.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.43 million, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $53.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CryoPort.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 246,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,510. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

