Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $884.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $861.98 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 240,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Clean Harbors by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Clean Harbors by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

