Brokerages Expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.86 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $21.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $23.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,006,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Carnival by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 635,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

