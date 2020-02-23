Brokerages Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 5,532,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,067. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

