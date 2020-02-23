Brokerages Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,197. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.