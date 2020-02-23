BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 620 at Kepler Capital Markets

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

LON BP opened at GBX 453.55 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 493.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.62%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

