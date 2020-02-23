BOScoin (BOS) Hits Market Cap of $3.78 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and $3.00 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047699 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,237,253,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,412,703 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

