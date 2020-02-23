BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $210.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and Bancor Network. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Tidex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

