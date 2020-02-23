Blockstack (STX) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $53.79 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 549,774,553 coins and its circulating supply is 315,851,187 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

