Block-Logic One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a market cap of $83,532.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047472 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

