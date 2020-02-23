BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $2,459.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00851456 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001870 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 239,406,745 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

