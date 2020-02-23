Bitradio (BRO) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $120,344.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,385,092 coins and its circulating supply is 8,385,088 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

