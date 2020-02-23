Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitcore has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $8.29 million and $5,115.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,884.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.02739579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.04008610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00798488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00851235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00097464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009595 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00636732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,105,118 coins and its circulating supply is 17,604,159 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

