Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007764 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Indodax, Huobi and Coinnest. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $143.07 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004664 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000737 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Crex24, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Exrates and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

