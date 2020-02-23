BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Cap of $64,200.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market cap of $64,200.00 and approximately $728.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

