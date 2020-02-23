BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.16. 3,083,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,571. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,495 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.