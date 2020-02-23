Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.45 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010091 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $59.45 million and $42.98 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00491946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.14 or 0.06587625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027692 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

