BidaskClub Upgrades Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WETF. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 2,021,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,709. The company has a market capitalization of $791.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $759,754.71. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

