Beam Price Tops $0.72 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Beam has a total market cap of $39.95 million and $27.11 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00007239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,861,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

