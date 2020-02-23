Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

BECN stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,117. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

