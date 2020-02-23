BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. BB Seguridade has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

About BB Seguridade

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

