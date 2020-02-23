BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. BB Seguridade has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
About BB Seguridade
