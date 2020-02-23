Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.89 ($95.22).

Several research analysts recently commented on BAYN shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BAYN stock traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €74.09 ($86.15). The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,897 shares. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

