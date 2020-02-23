Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.65.
Shares of BHC opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
