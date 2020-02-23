Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.65.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.