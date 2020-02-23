Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 215.91 ($2.84).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 179.62 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.