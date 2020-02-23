Barclays Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $79.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.74.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 800,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,073. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.63, a P/E/G ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $818,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,852,072.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,418 shares of company stock worth $16,275,896. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

