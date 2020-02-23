Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.27–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.7-274.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.35 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY20 guidance to $(0.27)-(0.17) EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.25.
BAND stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 565,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,349. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.
