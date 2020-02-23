Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.27–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.7-274.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.35 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY20 guidance to $(0.27)-(0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.25.

BAND stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 565,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,349. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last ninety days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

