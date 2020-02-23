Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Down 7.7%

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $50.21, approximately 1,950,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 332,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

