Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 15.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Balchem by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 234.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of BCPC traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.18. 173,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.