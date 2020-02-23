Baader Bank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €13.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.39 ($14.41).

TKA opened at €9.84 ($11.44) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.40 and a 200 day moving average of €11.88. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

