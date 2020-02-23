B. Riley Cuts IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Price Target to $34.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
IIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 48,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,736. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
