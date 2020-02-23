B. Riley Cuts IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Price Target to $34.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

IIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 48,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,736. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IntriCon by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

