Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avon Rubber to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 2,780 ($36.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.45 million and a P/E ratio of 59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Avon Rubber has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,978.54.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20 shares of company stock valued at $45,206.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.