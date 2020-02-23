Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 759.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,497,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 1,471,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,355. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

