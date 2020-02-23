AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone stock traded down $14.49 on Friday, reaching $1,068.03. 212,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,291. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $886.95 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,130.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.