AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AutoNation by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in AutoNation by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,651. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

