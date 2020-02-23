Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by China International Capital

China International Capital downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autohome from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.38.

ATHM opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. Autohome has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

