Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.37–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $138-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.8 million.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 315,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

