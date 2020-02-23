Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $255.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.80 million to $259.00 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. 323,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.79 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.