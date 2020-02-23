Argentum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.