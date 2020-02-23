Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 779,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

