Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 1,490,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $578.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

