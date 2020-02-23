AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAAS shares. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 72,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,197. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

