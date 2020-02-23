AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.85-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

Shares of ATR traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.98. 720,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.33.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

