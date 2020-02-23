Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,417,371 shares of company stock valued at $215,329,357 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $14,841,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

