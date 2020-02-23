ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $323.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.18.

ANSS opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.44. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $173.19 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

