Analysts Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $51.75

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
UPLD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,291. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
