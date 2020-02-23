Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Price Target at GBX 196.17

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.17 ($2.58).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of Senior stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 157.80 ($2.08). 2,339,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market cap of $661.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.