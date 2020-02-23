Analysts Set DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $131.86

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. 3,346,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

