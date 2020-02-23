Analysts Expect Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Post $0.37 EPS

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $3,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,964. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

