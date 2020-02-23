Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $0.96 EPS

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

